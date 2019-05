- Police have released images of the suspected shooter in an incident that killed an 18-year-old Saturday night.

The individual is wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, grey sweat pants and white tennis shoes.

He was seen exiting a red sedan and walking into the gas station.

Over the weekend, Lateo Garrett and his brother were in the Valero gas station at 7 Mile and Outer Drive getting something to drink when a man approached them. He reached for Garrett's sunglasses. When Garrett backed away, the suspect open-fired, killing him.

“He just reached for him, Lateo ducked back and he just shot and ran out he didn’t even get the glasses,” said Lateo's mom.

The shooter jumped into the red Chevy Cobalt and drove off with three other men. Police have also released images of the suspect's vehicle as well as two persons of interest.

Lateo's mom said his brother had called 9-1-1 before calling her.

“Lateo was like 'I’m losing it bro,' and my son was like 'I’m here, I’m with you bro I’m just hot.'" she said. "I’m on the phone talking to them the whole time.”

At first it looked like Lateo was stable, but he didn’t make it through the night - later dying at the hospital.

“I see it on the news I see it on social media, I feel bad for those families but never in a million years do you think you get that call, never,” she said.

His mother is planning a funeral for her son, who was planning on college next year.

“Very humble, he would go to work every day.” she said. "Just a nice kid."

If you have any information, police ask that you contact them immediately.