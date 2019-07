- Detroit Police are looking for 12-year-old Adrionna Lacour who was last seen by her mother Thursday around 4:00 p.m. in the 17000 block of Bradford.

Police say Adrionna left the above location without permission to look for her cell phone at a friend's house, and has not returned.

Adrionna is being described as a girl who is 5'4 and 125 pounds. She has a medium brown complexion, brown eyes, with short black hair. She was last seen wearing an unknown color scarf on her head, a light pink jacket, gray yoga pants and black gel slide sandals.

Police say Adrionna is in good physical and mental condition.

If you have seen Adrionna, you are asked to call the Detroit Police's Ninth Precinct at 313-596-5940.