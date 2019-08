- Kimberly Sheridan and her 2 children, 4-year-old Michelle and 1-year-old Oliver, have been missing since Sunday, Aug. 18th.

Last seen in the area of West Davison and LaSalle on Detroit's west side, Kimberly was 9 months pregnant and was actually due to give birth 2 days after she disappeared.

Fox 2 spoke with Kimberly's mother, Michelle, by phone. She last messaged her daughter on Aug. 18th.

"She was just talking about how she was nervous with the upcoming delivery, and she was just double checking that we will meet up with her she called us and just kind of planning the delivery," Michelle said.

But, Michelle did not hear anything after that.

"As far as we could tell and from everyone we have talked to, she has not had any kind of contact with anyone since Sunday and that's not something she normally does," Michelle said.

Michelle said her daughter is a transient, moving from place to place with her small children, sometimes even staying with strangers.

Kimberly had been staying on LaSalle for about three months.

If you have seen Kimberly, you are asked to contact the Detroit Police Department.