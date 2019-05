- Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the Person of Interest in connection with a triple shooting that occurred on the city’s east side.

Authorities say on Saturday at approximately 5:00a.m. in the 3400 Block of Devonshire an unknown suspect fatally shot two victims and critically wounded a third victim.

Detroit Police needs assistance in locating this Person of Interest who may have information about this crime.

If anyone recognize the individual from the photo or has information pertaining to this Homicide we ask they call the Detroit Police Department’s Crime Intelligence Unit at (313) 596-2250 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-2587.