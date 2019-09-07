< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/07/police%20sirens_1567871941833.PNG_7644856_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/07/police%20sirens_1567871941833.PNG_7644856_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/07/police%20sirens_1567871941833.PNG_7644856_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/07/police%20sirens_1567871941833.PNG_7644856_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/07/police%20sirens_1567871941833.PNG_7644856_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/07/police%20sirens_1567871941833.PNG_7644856_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 07 2019 11:59AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 07 2019 12:33PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-427802867" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DEARBORN, Mich (Fox 2)</strong> - On Friday, September 6th, 2019, around 9:40 pm, Dearborn Police Officers responded to the area of Steadman and Morross for an armed robbery. </p><p>While investigating, officers were sent to the 7800 block of Bingham on a report of a woman who had been shot.</p><p>The police investigation on Bingham Street revealed that a 29-year-old woman was approached by multiple subjects on the street. She was shot during an apparent robbery police say. </p><p>Afterwards the suspects fled the scene and Dearborn Fire Rescue transported the victim to the hospital where she later died of her injuries. </p><p>This incident is still under investigation.</p><p>Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad stated "The Dearborn Police Department sends its condolences to the family and friends of the victim and will aggressively investigate this crime utilizing all available resources. We are urging the public to come forward and provide information to help identify the suspects."</p><p>Anybody with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Dearborn Police at 313-943-2241.</p><p>Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a $2500.00 reward for information leading to an arrest of the perpetrator(s) of this heinous crime. More Local News Stories data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/06/Man_charged_in_fatal_crash__sentenced_to_0_7644551_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/06/Man_charged_in_fatal_crash__sentenced_to_0_7644551_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/06/Man_charged_in_fatal_crash__sentenced_to_0_7644551_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/06/Man_charged_in_fatal_crash__sentenced_to_0_7644551_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/06/Man_charged_in_fatal_crash__sentenced_to_0_7644551_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="60-year-old Malcolm Davis will avoid prison, but will spend the next three years on probation." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man charged in fatal crash avoids prison, sentenced to three years probation</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Randy Wimbley</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 06 2019 11:20PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>60-year-old Malcolm Davis will avoid prison, but will spend the next three years on probation. </p><p>He was sentenced Friday for failing to stop at the scene of an accident that took place April 9th and that took 41-year-old Gerald Massey’s life. </p><p>It all happened on Detroit’s west side, Davis drove through a stop sign while heading westbound on Puritan at Lindsay. Massey was riding his motorcycle northbound on Lindsey and struck Davis’s car. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/teen-who-collapsed-in-diner-two-years-ago-plays-first-high-school-football-game-with-pacemaker" title="Teen who collapsed in diner two years ago plays first high school football game with pacemaker" data-articleId="427768519" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/06/Teen_who_collapsed_in_diner_two_years_ag_0_7644241_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/06/Teen_who_collapsed_in_diner_two_years_ag_0_7644241_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/06/Teen_who_collapsed_in_diner_two_years_ag_0_7644241_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/06/Teen_who_collapsed_in_diner_two_years_ag_0_7644241_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/06/Teen_who_collapsed_in_diner_two_years_ag_0_7644241_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Rob Brown III collapsed in a diner two years ago, but now after receiving a pacemaker he's playing in his first football game." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Teen who collapsed in diner two years ago plays first high school football game with pacemaker</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jessica Dupnack</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 06 2019 10:34PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Number 5 is stepping out on his home turf for the first time as an Annapolis High School Cougar. </p><p>Fox 2: “Are you nervous you're going to get hurt?”</p><p>“No ma’am,” Rob Brown III said. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/32-year-old-man-missing-for-over-a-month-in-detroit" title="32-year-old man missing for over a month in Detroit" data-articleId="427751755" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/06/missing%20brandon%20cole_1567816408489.jpg_7644303_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/06/missing%20brandon%20cole_1567816408489.jpg_7644303_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/06/missing%20brandon%20cole_1567816408489.jpg_7644303_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/06/missing%20brandon%20cole_1567816408489.jpg_7644303_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/06/missing%20brandon%20cole_1567816408489.jpg_7644303_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>32-year-old man missing for over a month in Detroit</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 06 2019 08:34PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Brandon Cole has been missing for over a month. He was last seen by his family on August 1, 2019 in the 16100 block of Bentler Street. </p><p>His family is concerned because no one has seen or heard from him since then. </p><p>Brandon is described as a 32-year-old male, light complexion, 6’0”, 150lbs, braided hair with facial hair. He was last seen wearing a white tank top and blue jeans. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0724_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0724"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-FOX-FEATURED-WJBK_1.3"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/the-masked-singer-costume-designer-says-show-is-taking-things-to-the-next-level-for-season-2"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/06/the%20masked%20singer_1567818867862.JPG_7644412_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The Masked Singer return to FOX, Wednesday, Sep. 25. " title="the masked singer_1567818867862.JPG-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘The Masked Singer' costume designer says show is taking things to the next level for season 2</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/vegans-vegetarians-may-have-higher-risk-of-stroke-study-suggests"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/06/GettyImages-1159841017%20THUMB_1567808915471.jpg_7643931_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: Arugula salad. The vegetarian food is mixed with pieces of tomatoes and olives. Healthy food green salad,. (Photo by Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images)" title="1159841017_1567808915471-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Vegans, vegetarians may have higher risk of stroke, study suggests</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/hurricane-dorian-s-eye-makes-us-landfall-on-north-carolina-s-outer-banks"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/06/landfall_1567776215357_7642831_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Dorian has made landfall over Cape Hatteras, North Carolina at 835 AM EDT. (National Hurricane Center)" title="landfall_1567776215357-408795.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Hurricane Dorian's eye makes U.S. landfall on North Carolina's Outer Banks</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/let-it-rip/gov-gretchen-whitmer-s-executive-order-against-vaping"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/05/Gov__Gretchen_Whitmer_s_executive_order__0_7642264_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Gov__Gretchen_Whitmer_s_executive_order__0_20190906032442"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Gov. id="article_10155_65880_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/man-charged-in-fatal-crash-avoids-prison-sentenced-to-three-years-probation" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/06/Man_charged_in_fatal_crash__sentenced_to_0_7644551_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/06/Man_charged_in_fatal_crash__sentenced_to_0_7644551_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/06/Man_charged_in_fatal_crash__sentenced_to_0_7644551_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/06/Man_charged_in_fatal_crash__sentenced_to_0_7644551_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/06/Man_charged_in_fatal_crash__sentenced_to_0_7644551_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Man charged in fatal crash avoids prison, sentenced to three years probation</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/teen-who-collapsed-in-diner-two-years-ago-plays-first-high-school-football-game-with-pacemaker" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/06/pacemaker%20football%20player3_1567823158556.jpg_7644387_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/06/pacemaker%20football%20player3_1567823158556.jpg_7644387_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/06/pacemaker%20football%20player3_1567823158556.jpg_7644387_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/06/pacemaker%20football%20player3_1567823158556.jpg_7644387_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/06/pacemaker%20football%20player3_1567823158556.jpg_7644387_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Teen who collapsed in diner two years ago plays first high school football game with pacemaker</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/32-year-old-man-missing-for-over-a-month-in-detroit" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/06/missing%20brandon%20cole_1567816408489.jpg_7644303_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/06/missing%20brandon%20cole_1567816408489.jpg_7644303_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/06/missing%20brandon%20cole_1567816408489.jpg_7644303_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/06/missing%20brandon%20cole_1567816408489.jpg_7644303_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/06/missing%20brandon%20cole_1567816408489.jpg_7644303_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>32-year-old man missing for over a month in Detroit</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/hit-and-run-driver-on-the-run-after-deadly-crash-in-eastpointe" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/06/motorcycle%20hit%20and%20run3_1567813361553.jpg_7643995_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/06/motorcycle%20hit%20and%20run3_1567813361553.jpg_7643995_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/06/motorcycle%20hit%20and%20run3_1567813361553.jpg_7643995_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/06/motorcycle%20hit%20and%20run3_1567813361553.jpg_7643995_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/06/motorcycle%20hit%20and%20run3_1567813361553.jpg_7643995_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Hit-and-run driver on the run after deadly crash in Eastpointe</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/us-army-partnering-with-detroit-police-department-offering-veterans-job-opportunities" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/06/U_S__Army_partnering_with_Detroit_Police_0_7644105_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/06/U_S__Army_partnering_with_Detroit_Police_0_7644105_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/06/U_S__Army_partnering_with_Detroit_Police_0_7644105_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/06/U_S__Army_partnering_with_Detroit_Police_0_7644105_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/06/U_S__Army_partnering_with_Detroit_Police_0_7644105_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>U.S. Army partnering with Detroit Police Department, offering veterans job opportunities</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8240_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8240"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 