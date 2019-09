- On Friday, September 6th, 2019, around 9:40 pm, Dearborn Police Officers responded to the area of Steadman and Morross for an armed robbery.

While investigating, officers were sent to the 7800 block of Bingham on a report of a woman who had been shot.

The police investigation on Bingham Street revealed that a 29-year-old woman was approached by multiple subjects on the street. She was shot during an apparent robbery police say.

Afterwards the suspects fled the scene and Dearborn Fire Rescue transported the victim to the hospital where she later died of her injuries.

This incident is still under investigation.

Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad stated "The Dearborn Police Department sends its condolences to the family and friends of the victim and will aggressively investigate this crime utilizing all available resources. We are urging the public to come forward and provide information to help identify the suspects."

Anybody with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Dearborn Police at 313-943-2241.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a $2500.00 reward for information leading to an arrest of the perpetrator(s) of this heinous crime. Callers may provide information anonymously by calling 1-800-SPEAK UP.

