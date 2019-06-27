Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.
Detroit police ended a barricaded standoff arresting a knife-wielding man Thursday who threatened he wasn't returning to jail.
The man was wanted by DPD for allegedly shooting the brother of his girlfriend after a domestic violence situation in the 1200 block of Santa Rosa.
Police officers fired a bean bag round at the armed man in the leg after he challenged police, said DPD Cmdr. Darin Szilagy.
Three families are still reeling after the murders of three young men, three years ago.
The lives of 25-year-old De'Angelo Owens-Smith, 15-year-old Jaden Dorris and 22-year-old Errick Durham was violently taken June 6th of 2016.
All of them were shot and killed while inside a suspected drug house on Brace Street on the city's west side.
When was the last time you heard good news about a Michigan city's water system? Well restart the clock, because major infrastructure upgrades are coming to Detroit's sewer pipes.
And the Mayor was sure glad to make the announcement.
"Isn't it great to be talking about water and sewers when there's not a problem?" he asked a smiling crowd at a press conference.