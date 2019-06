The end of the city of Romulus' fireworks show ended with reports of a large fight.

Police swarmed the area as a chaotic situation broke out among a large group of people near Wayne and Wick roads after the show. Police have shut down Wick dealing with the situation.

The incident which numerous witnesses said, was a large brawl after the fireworks near Romulus Middle School.

One witness, Kati Haywood, told FOX 2 that at least three people were arrested with one of the suspects tased by police.

"I'm assuming the guy was high on something and that same person had a very long stick in his hand, like he was going to attack somebody with it."

Various social media reports of witnesses at the event said that large groups of teens brawled causing the disturbance.

