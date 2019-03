- On Saturday around 4:30 pm, reports of an active shooter scene at University of Michigan.

According to U-M Division of Public Safety and Security, they have recived notice of an active shooter at Mason Hall and have sent officers to confirm this is an active shooter scene.

U-M Twitter issued an alert to students and staff reading "Mason Hall Run Hide Fight."

A recent update from Washtenaw County Sheriff, "there does not appear to be an active threat at UofM at this time. Reports of shots fired on campus are unfounded at this time. UofM DPSS continues to investigate and asks that you stay clear of the area."

Police are saying the noises heard in Mason hall were actually a few girls popping balloons and screaming.

