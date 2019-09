- The clock strikes midnight with no deal between General Motors and the UAW.

In a letter from UAW Vice President, Terry Dittes, employees were instructed to report to their regular scheduled shifts Sunday.

The decision to let the contract lapse makes a strike more likely, but not evident. It's a decision the UAW will make following a Sunday morning meeting between the automaker and many of the 200 union higher-ups.

A spokesperson for GM says they're ready to work around the clock on negations because of the thousands of GM families and communities counting on them.

Hard to ignore for both sides during these talks, the active corruption probe into UAW top brass.

"This will be my first contract," said UAW-GM Employee Caley Jennings. "I feel like for people that's new here, it should be a better experience than everything is corrupt."

"It's the corruption. I mean this is the over lying story about this year's negotiations," said Auto Analyst, John Mcelroy.

Auto analysts say the mistrust of UAW top officials could make auto workers a harder sell on a final contract.

And on the flip side…

"GM isn't going to give them some kind of sweetheart contract because union leadership is being faced with all these corruption charges," Mcelroy said.

There are four issues the sides can't agree on. Health care, wage increase, idling of four US plants and temporary workers.

An emphasis on that last point…not just for GM but the big 3. Automakers using temp workers to keep the workforce flexible in case the economy slips.

"Just fighting to get hired in for better benefits and to get treat equally as everybody else," said UAW Temp Line Worker- Ford, Quentin Williams.

Ford UAW members rallied at headquarters in Dearborn Saturday for fair contracts. Right now, the UAW extended talks with Ford and FCA to focus on GM.

"There is concern about the scandal and who will be caught up in it but right now most members are concentrating on the contract," said UAW Line Worker- Ford Eric Truss.

One thing is for sure, they're all watching closely.

"If GM strikes, that would put Ford and Chrysler on notice," Truss said.