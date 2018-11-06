Potential measles exposure at DTW in October 2018

- Health officials in Oakland County are advising of a potential measles exposure at Detroit Metro Airport (DTW) in October of 2018, after two cases have been confirmed in the area.

We're told the cases arrived on a flight at DTW on October 23 at approximately 5 p.m. Further details about the flight or airline weren't given.

Officials say those who were possibly exposed to symptoms to keep an eye out for 21 days after.

Symptoms of measles usually begin 7-14 days after exposure, but can appear up to 21 days after exposure and may include: High fever (may spike to over 104˚F); Cough; Runny nose; Red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis); Tiny white spots on the inner cheeks, gums, and roof of the mouth (Koplik Spots) 2-3 days after symptoms begin; A rash that is red, raised, blotchy; usually starts on face, spreads to trunk, arms, and legs 3-5 days after symptoms begin.

If you develop symptoms, call your healthcare provider.

Measles is a vaccine-preventable disease that is spread by direct person-to-person contact, and through the air by a contagious person sneezing or coughing. The virus can live for up to two hours in the air where the infected person coughed or sneezed.

Officials didn't give any other details about the two confirmed cases in Oakland County.