- Police in New Baltimore are looking for a man who was caught on surveillance video prowling around a home.

The man was wearing a hoodie and gloves, and was seen on camera looking inside a home and then looking inside cars with a flashlight.

This happened around 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 2, in the area of Washington and Will-Lee streets.

The guy ran off when the homeowner was alerted by a motion alarm, and saw him looking in the window of the house.

You can see the surveillance video in the video player above.

If anyone recognizes this subject or has information regarding this incident please contact Det./Sgt. Stevens or Det./Sgt Schuster at 586-725-2181.