Rashida Tlaib's comment about Trump controversial among Detroiters

- Michigan’s newest congresswoman Rashida Tlaib sworn in Thursday in the nation’s capital, swearing in a different way at a rally Thursday night.

“And when your son looks at you and says mama, look you won, bullies don’t win, I said baby they don’t because we’re going to go in there and we’re going to impeach the mother fucker.”

A comment that set social media on fire, making headlines everywhere and drawing strong criticism from the president Friday afternoon.

“Well I thought her comments were disgraceful, this is a person I don’t know, I assume she’s new, I think she dishonored herself and I think she dishonored her family,” President Trump said.

For some supporters her in Detroit, Tlaib’s comments were a welcome promise.

Fox 2: “You man think her needs to be impeached but do you think it’s appropriate for a congressperson to use that language?”

“Yep, Trump uses it,” Monya said

For others the rhetoric was not well received, some saying it reflecting poorly on the newcomer from Michigan’s 13th Congressional District, and it was a sign on how degraded the nation’s political discourse has become.



“I was a little shocked, that’s a little extreme, for people of that stature you know,” said Mario Gjolaj from Onassis Coney Island.

“You don’t need the foul language, it just makes yourself look bad and others,” Kay Moore said.

“She could have said it better than that, she got her point across but there’s other ways you can get your point across without using swear words,” Kevin Stevinson said.

Tlaib already stood out from the crowd in congress as a woman, a Muslim, a Detroiter, and the first Palestinian American elected to congress.

We reached out to the congresswoman for comment but it appears she’s going to allow her twitter feed to do the talking.

Friday morning, she tweeted a quote, “I will always speak truth to power. #unapologeticallyme.”