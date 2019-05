- Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib is introducing a tax credit aimed at putting money in the pockets of those who need it most.

"I was at the Memorial Day parade in Inkster and this woman yelled out 'One job should be enough,' and I was like yes, Lift Plus," she said.

The Lift Plus Act - is the name of legislation Tlaib says she is introducing to help low and moderate income households get a tax credit.

FOX 2: "The tax credits might be rolled out monthly.?"

"It's earned income tax credits on steroids," Tlaib said. "This is basically a broader umbrella for families that make $50,000 or less if you are single, or $100,000 or less if you are a family."

"That's the economy we need to be talking about," said Danielle Atkinson of Mothering Justice. "People who are giving back to our community, not the corporations."

"Both our state and the city of Detroit have seen economic comebacks lately, but that's not lifting everyone up," said Alex Rossman, Michigan League for Public Policy.

This week Congresswoman Tlaib said she believes the House is moving towards the support necessary to bring impeachment proceedings against the president.

"My focus has never been about the Russia influence on the election," she said. "I think everybody agrees it happened, I think the Mueller Report is very clear that it happened. I think we need to focus on after he took the oath of office - has he complied with the United States Constitution.

"He doesn't have to testify. His report was his testimony. It is important for us to proceed into looking into the impeachable offenses by this current president."

Tlaib put forth an impeachment resolution in March and it picked up about five co-sponsors.