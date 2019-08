- Clark Park in southwest Detroit got spruced up on Friday thanks to Labatt Blue, the Detroit Red Wings and Hockeytown Cares - a program designed to create positive change across Michigan.

Former Detroit Red Wing Kirk Maltby was on hand, pitching in as the groups came together with $15,000 in renovations.

"To come out here and see - this is my first time here and it's in great shape," Maltby said. "We are kind od touching it up and putting a little bit of make-up on It I guess you could say."

Volunteers worked together to renovate the Clark Park hockey rink, the playground and the community garden.

"Clark Park is the lifeblood of southwest Detroit here for so many children and families," said Kevin Brown, Detroit Red Wings.

The volunteers pulled weeds, painted and did some deep cleaning on the boards.

"We have 70 volunteers putting in 300 volunteer hours to give more people access to the sport we love," said Lauren Christopher from Labatt Blue.