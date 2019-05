- Memorial Day weekend is often filled with family gatherings and friendly get-togethers. But if you're planning a fireworks show this year, there are some new laws you'll want to keep in mind.

Reed Miller is the owner of Pro Fireworks, with more than a dozen stores across the state. He said that although the new laws restrict personal light shows on certain days, he thinks the new laws are reasonable.

"Basically what we've done is eliminated a lot of the days that people don't want to shoot and made sure that the days they want to shoot are legal," he said.

The new law states that folks cannot set off fireworks on Memorial Day, but have pretty much the whole weekend to light them: Saturday and Sunday until 11:45 p.m.

"It's over when most folks are ready for bed, instead of them shooting until 12 a.m., 12:30 a.m., 1 a.m.," he said.

As for Independence Day, people can set off fireworks Fridays and Saturdays from June 29 to July 4 until 11:45 p.m.

"Before it was just the day before, the day of and the day after the Fourth - just the three days," MIller said.

On Labor Day weekend, the same rules apply: Saturday and Sunday until 11:45 p.m. Miller said despite the new laws, business is still booming, so far.

If you're still a little confused and you can't remember the laws, when you buy something, your receipt shows the dates and times of the laws.