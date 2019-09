- Emergency teams are responding Tuesday to a possible barricaded gunman on Huron River Drive in Huron Township.

According to Michigan State Police, their emergency support team/bomb squad is assisting Huron Township Police with a possible situation at 21430 Huron River Drive.

Police are asking that that area be avoided at this time. The alert was sent at 8:36 p.m. Tuesday.

Director of public safety Everette Robbins said they received a call around 5:20 p.m. about a fire.

"Our units responded with fire and police. That led to a police situation. Not sure exactly what we have at this point there's not a lot we can release," he said.

He said a neighbor called about the fire inside the home and crews were able to extinguish it pretty quickly.

Robbins said it is not yet known who is inside the home and that there has been no communication.

"We do expect to at some point breach the home. We are still trying to assess what we have," he said.

SWAT team is on scene as well at the MSP bomb squad.

This story is developing. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.