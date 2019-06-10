< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411912729" data-article-version="1.0">Retired Macomb Co. Retired Macomb Co. Judge fights to end Opioid Crisis 10 2019 07:24PM </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411912729" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX 2)</strong> - A judge in Macomb County recently retired and is now working fulltime to end the Opioid Crisis. Her own daughter experienced this and she is willing to fight until she breaks the stigma. </p><p>"I got my wisdom teeth pulled when I was in my early 20's and from there I just kind of struggled with opiates for a number of years. I think it came from a feeling of just liking the feeling that opiates gave me," said Andrea Gerard. </p><p>That feeling became all too familiar. Pill by pill, a seemingly endless dark hole that's hard to step out of. </p><p>"If there is a quick fix to feel better, people are more likely to take that route than feeling the uncomfortable feeling," Gerard said. "So I struggled for a number of years and eventually got to a point where I was using other substances that were not healthy for me and I went to a very dark place."</p><p>A dark place that many American find themselves. In fact, more than 90 percent of heroin addicts say it all started with prescription pills. </p><p>For Gerard, a good childhood, solid foundation of parenting and a close knit family couldn't prevent it from happening to her. </p><p>"Everyone thinks of the guy under the bridge holding a sign and that's our image of someone who suffers from substance abuse disorder, but it really could be anybody. It could be you or it could be me," said Judge Linda Davis. </p><p>Judge Davis retired from 41B District Court in Clinton Township to become Executive Director of Families Against Narcotics, also known as FAN. </p><p>Judge Davis worked behind the bench to give people hooked on opioids hope instead of handcuffs. Now, giving hope is her full time job.</p><p>"There's so much shame around addiction and I will tell you, the family feels a lot of shame," Judge Davis said. "You know it's very uncomfortable to talk about it, but the person who suffers from this disease, the shame of it all is sometimes what stops them from reaching out to get help."</p><p>This Saturday, FAN's Run Out of Town Fundraiser is happening in Fraser. Running drugs out of town is the focus of the fundraiser, but running stigma is equally important. </p><p>"It really lifts the stigma and I think that's the whole mission is to lift the stigma because once we start to do that. We really can get the education out there to people," Gerard said. More Local News Stories

Graduating seniors blast school in salutatorian speech
Posted Jun 10 2019 08:31PM EDT data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/10/Graduating_seniors_blast_school_in_salut_0_7380425_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/10/Graduating_seniors_blast_school_in_salut_0_7380425_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/10/Graduating_seniors_blast_school_in_salut_0_7380425_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/10/Graduating_seniors_blast_school_in_salut_0_7380425_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/10/Graduating_seniors_blast_school_in_salut_0_7380425_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 2 News" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Graduating seniors blast school in salutatorian speech</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div It was an opportunity to seize the moment. Two seniors graduating at the top of their class at Universal Academy in Detroit decided to use their speeches to set the record straight. Two seniors graduating at the top of their class at Universal Academy in Detroit decided to use their speeches to set the record straight. 

"Like a machine, this school is run on excuses and lies," said Universal Academy salutatorian, Zainab Atalagni. 

Zainab was able to get through her speech and heard sounds of cheering from the audience, but when Tuhfa Kasem, the second salutatorian, started speaking, school officials ordered the mic to be shut off.

Volunteers pitch in to build new playground in Hazel Park
Posted Jun 10 2019 06:10PM EDT

All hands are on deck as the city of Hazel Park works to give life to a new play scape at Scout Park near 9 Mile and I-75. 

"My department was almost eliminated entirely for three years in the row and now we're here with $350,000 to spend on a beautiful park," said Director of Parks and Recreation, Sareen Papakhian. 

Those funds came from a generous grant, but the rush is on to get everything in place by Saturday.

17 people total shot in Detroit this past weekend, 3 dead
Posted Jun 10 2019 05:34PM EDT
Updated Jun 10 2019 05:37PM EDT A total of 17 people were shot in Detroit this past weekend. Of those 17, three of them were killed. 

"Of those three fatal shootings, three started with arguments that occurred outside of bars," said Chief James Craig of the Detroit Police Department. 

Chief Craig says they all happened outside of Legends in Greektown, Mandee's on Conant on Detroit's eastside and Sweet Soul Bistro on West McNichol's. (Photo Credit: Lake Effect Ice Cream)" title="thumb ice cream_1560210304307.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Hardcore Buffalo spin': NY ice cream shop debuts wing sauce flavor</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/street-renaming-for-rap-legend-notorious-big"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/10/BIGGIE_STREET_SIGN_1_061119_1560193405424_7371780_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="BIGGIE_STREET_SIGN_1_061119_1560193405424-402970.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Street renamed for rap legend Notorious B.I.G.</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/helicopter-crashes-into-midtown-manhattan-building"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/10/FDNY_HELICOPTER_CRASH_ROOF_061019_1560200662701_7376097_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(Courtesy of FDNY)" title="FDNY_HELICOPTER_CRASH_ROOF_061019_1560200662701-402970.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Helicopter crashes into the Equitable Center in Midtown Manhattan; 1 dead</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/recall-claires-jojo-siwa-makeup-set-recalled-for-asbestos-fda-says"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/FDA%20THUMB_1559952871845.JPG_7365914_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Claire's and Beauty Plus cosmetic products have been recalled after testing positive for asbestos, the Food and Drug Administration announced on Thursday. Retired Macomb Co. Judge fights to end Opioid Crisis

Volunteers pitch in to build new playground in Hazel Park

17 people total shot in Detroit this past weekend, 3 dead

Mom charged with trafficking 6-year-old daughter among 22 charged in Michigan child sex sting

Street renamed for rap legend Notorious B.I.G. 