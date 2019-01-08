Rochester teacher fired after allegations of inappropriate conduct with students after school
ROCHESTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Rochester Community Schools says it has fired a high school teacher after an investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct with students after school.
According to the statement sent out to Rochester school families, the RCS was notified Tuesday of the alleged incident that happened with students after hours. After completing the investigation, the school district decided to terminate the teacher immediately.
The teacher has not been identified and the exact nature of the conduct was not released.
The district says it is working with law enforcement and the investigation is still ongoing.
Here's the full statement from superintendent Dr. Robert Shaner:
Dear RCS Families,
We were notified today of an alleged incident involving the inappropriate conduct of a Rochester High School teacher with students during after-school hours. Following the completion of a district investigation, the teacher has been terminated, effective immediately.
The investigation with local law enforcement continues. As I’m sure you are aware, when there is an ongoing investigation, we cannot publicly share details that could have a negative impact on the investigation. Protecting our children remains our priority.
Rochester Community Schools is committed to providing a safe, positive, and supportive learning environment for every student. District personnel are required to meet the highest standards of personal integrity, professionalism, and performance. Employees whose conduct or performance falls short of expectations will be subject to disciplinary action.
All members of our school community will experience an environment where they are safe, valued, and respected. We appreciate your support to encourage your son or daughter to talk to a trusted adult if they see, hear, or experience something that doesn’t seem right. They can also anonymously report information using OK2SAY at https://www.michigan.gov/ok2say.