Rochester teacher fired after allegations of inappropriate conduct with students after school

- The Rochester Community Schools says it has fired a high school teacher after an investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct with students after school.

According to the statement sent out to Rochester school families, the RCS was notified Tuesday of the alleged incident that happened with students after hours. After completing the investigation, the school district decided to terminate the teacher immediately.

The teacher has not been identified and the exact nature of the conduct was not released.

The district says it is working with law enforcement and the investigation is still ongoing.

Here's the full statement from superintendent Dr. Robert Shaner: