Michigan State troopers were on scene working on an accident that happened on Eastbound I-94 near 12 Mile Road in Roseville.
The preliminary investigation revealed that the male driver of a Silverado pickup truck was eastbound on I-94, lost control and struck the end of the median wall and a Ford SUV that was traveling westbound.
The female driver of the Ford and a male passenger in the pickup truck suffered from minor injuries. The male driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital. He is currently in critical condition.