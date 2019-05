- The SAT is adding a question to its exam.

In the wake of a college admissions scandal that has rocked the collegiate entrance process, the standardized test is now inserting an 'adversity' question onto the exam. It's sure stir debate.

"There's going to be some major debates regarding how colleges are going to use this," said Leah Beasley Wojick.

Wojick works at Beasley College Consulting, offering advice for the admissions process. After the Wall Street Journal first reported of the coming update, it recalled former discussions of the legitimacy of Affirmative Action. While the courts eventually ruled that race could not be used as a factor during admissions, this question is expected to label students with a different set of expectations.

"I think in general, students and parents might feel that this levels the playing field a little bit more and adds a little bit more transparency to the process," said Wojick.

The new question is supposed to provide a socio-economic score for each student - which universities can factor in when deciding who is offered admission and who isn't.

The question will tackle 15 factors, including: neighborhoods, high schools, crime rates, poverty levels and family composition. It could potentially benefit those students that came from a lower socio-economic background.

The University of Michigan offered a statement applauding the decision:

We are pleased that the college board is providing additional data to institutions that support out pursuit of better understanding our applicants' academic potential and educational context.

The statement continues by emphasizing the importance of context.

Earlier this year, several high-profile individuals were indicted in a sweeping investigation conducted by the FBI that found wide scale bribery and fraud in the college admissions process - even catching some famous actors and actresses in the process.

It's sure to further the debate of how much a student's background should factor into their ability to get into college.

The College Board was reached for comment, but has not returned the request.