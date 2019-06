A deadly accident Wednesday night has Schoenherr road partially closed near Groesbeck and Warren Thursday morning.

A 55-year old man from Warren was trying to cross Schoenherr near Stephens, when he was struck by a red Chrysler Sebring around 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

The man was dragged about a mile and run over by a second car which stopped at the scene.

Police are looking for the driver of the Sebring.