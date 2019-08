- A security guard was sent to the hospital after a shooting that happened Saturday morning around 1:30 in the 14000 block of West McNichols.

Police say the suspect, a 40-year-old man, was being escorted out of an establishment when he produced a handgun and fired shots. One of those shots struck the 57-year-old male security.

The suspect then fled the scene, but located by police shortly after in the area of Hubbell near MchNichols. He is currently in custody.

The security guard was taken to the hospital and suffered a gunshot wound to the body; He was listed in temporary serious condition.

