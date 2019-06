- Dozens of security officers are traveling around the city Thursday morning, protesting for higher wages and union rights.

The group of officers provide security for Bedrock companies, and will be outside several Bedrock businesses.

The officers walked off the job around 6 a.m. and went outside the First National Building. They're fighting for $15 an hour; many are making between $11-$13 an hour.

"When you're going, it's just you - David against Goliath - you're not very successful. When you unite with others, hundreds or thousands of others, your voice has more impact," one of the protestors told us.

The protest then moved to 1001 Woodward, another Bedrock property. We're also told a larger gathering is planned for 12:30 p.m. outside the Allied Center at 500 Woodward.