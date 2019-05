State police are investigating what appears to be an illegal marijuana grow operation at a home in Royal Oak Township.

Police were initially called to the home overnight when someone witnessed a person being forced into the house at gunpoint.

Around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday a neighbor saw a suspect with a gun forcing someone inside a home in the 10700 block of North Oak Drive, which is near Eight Mile and Coolidge. The suspect took off but police came to the home and investigated.