- Detroit Police are searching for 68-year-old Khadijah Odeh Piper who was last seen Tuesday around 12:00 p.m. in the 6000 block of Forner.

It was reported by family that Khadijah wanted to take a trip and never returned.

She was last seen wearing a hijab and long black dress.

While Khadijah is in good physical condition, her family says she struggles with memory.

If you have seen her, you are asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Sixth Precinct at 313-596-5640, or Crime Stopper at 1-800-Speak-Up.