- Detroit police say at least seven people were shot overnight at five locations in Detroit, including a 18-year-old man killed on Laing Street.

1.) Laing Street

Police said an 18-year-old man was killed on the city's east side overnight on Laing Street. Two men were sitting inside an SUV just after midnight when another car drove by and opened fire. An 18-year-old man in the SUV was killed and a 22-year-old man was shot. Officials say he is in stable condition. Police are still looking for suspects in this case.

2.) McNichols/Anglin

Detroit police said a 28-year-old woman was shot near East McNichols and Anglin Street around 11 p.m. Thursday. Officials said she arrived in a white Mercedes that was riddled with bullet holes. Police said they are unsure whether she drove herself to the hospital or if another person drove her. They said specific details of the shooting are unclear at this time, and the suspect is unknown. She is in stable condition.

3.) Edgewood

Police are investigating a shooting that happened during a music video shoot in the 8200 block of Edgewood. Officials said a 25-year-old man was shot by an unknown gunman and taken to a local hospital, where he remains in stable condition. A second victim, a 30-year-old man, was shot and remains in critical condition at the hospital.

4.) Broadstreet

Detroit police said around 1:50 a.m. early Friday morning, a 42-year-old man was arguing with a suspect about a woman in the 11400 block of Broadstreet, when the suspect produced a handgun and shot him. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition at this time. The suspect, who fled the scene in an unknown vehicle, is described as a black male in his 40s, who is armed and is a friend of the victim.

5.) 7 Mile Road/Lahser

According to police, a 20-year-old woman was shot around 1:50 a.m. near 7 Mile Road and Lahser. The victim was at a block party when two men began fighting and shots were fired. She was struck and taken to a local hospital, where she remains in stable condition.