- A police chase ended with shots being fired into a suspect's vehicle Monday afternoon in southwest Detroit.

Detroit police and Michigan State police were pursuing the driver of a gray Dodge Journey along I-75 near Springwells for several minutes.

The driver eventually got off the freeway and was rammed several times by different police vehicles but kept driving, before he was eventually blocked in. The driver still attempted to drive off though, and almost pinned an officer in between his car and a concrete wall.

SkyFOX was over the chase and shots were fired several times. It's unknown if the suspect was hit, but he was seen several minutes later getting out of the car and walking over to officers with his hands up and was taken into custody.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone else was inside the vehicle.

It's not known why officers were pursuing the driver.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.