- Roseville police are at the scene of a shooting outside the Home Depot.

According to a manager, shots were fired and there was an arrest at the Little Mack and 13 Mile Road location.

A witness said that the armed suspect was aiming at police when officers returned fire and wounded him. An ambulance arrived and transported the man to a hospital.

>>In the video player above, viewer Aimee Spencer filmed a few of the tense moments inside the store.

There were no injuries to bystanders or employees after the incident which happened at about 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Steve Robinson said he heard what he said was a commotion at the front of the store.

"I heard a little bit of commotion, I thought I heard some banging," said witness Steve Robinson. "When I walked to the front I saw a broken window and cops were pulling up."

