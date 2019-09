- Two people were rushed to the hospital after a small plane crashed Monday afternoon into the front yard of a home in Independence Township.

The crash happened around 12:45 p.m. on Clarkston Road.

We're told the pilot and the passenger were taken to the hospital, but don't appear at this time to have life-threatening injuries. The plane caught on fire after the crash.

No one else on the ground was hurt.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says the FAA has been contacted.