South Lyon police chief says he was unaware of teens drinking in home

- Something illegal went on inside the South Lyon police chief's home - and he says he didn't even know.

A party with underage drinking resulted in a teenage girl being sent to the hospital possibly from getting drunk New Year's Eve.

She will recover, but Chief Lloyd Collins says he knows it looks bad, but as far he knows, no alcohol was brought into or served in his house during that party.

"It's a very unfortunate incident and I would never condone serving alcohol in my home to minors," Collins said.

Collins says his teenage grandson threw the party and hosted roughly a dozen teenagers. The chief says he shares the home with his daughter who acted as a chaperone for her son's get-together.

"She didn't see any alcohol being served or being brought into the house," Collins said. "In fact, three kids that she didn't know came to the door, one of whom obviously had alcohol, and all three of those people were turned away."

A source tells FOX 2 the teenage girl got drunk, asked for help and said she needed to go to the hospital but no one tried to help her.

She sent her mother a text message before passing out. her mother found her and called 911.

FOX 2 stopped by the chief's house before our interview over the phone. A woman who answered the door says they learned after the party the young woman in question has a medical condition that causes her at times to pass out.

FOX 2 was not able to verify that and right now it's unclear exactly why the girl was taken to the hospital.

The South Lyon police department is still investigating what happened. Chief Collins says he recused himself from the probe and the investigation could be turned over to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.



