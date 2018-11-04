K9 Police Officer shot and killed in St. Clair Shores

- St. Clair Shores Police Department received a call from Lakeland Manor Banquet Hall about a man with a gun Sunday evening.

Initial information from caller reveled that the gunman was a black man wearing a white shirt and armed with a long gun outside of the hall with around 70 people inside attending a baby shower.

"All of a sudden I heard, what I thought were fireworks at first, I knew right away once I heard the rounds going off that it was definitely not fireworks. It’s bizarre, a lot of people that live around here have been here for a pretty long time, it’s generally a pretty safe area so people are really shocked to see this sort of thing go on here," Witness Nick Altadonna said.

Once police arrived the gunman described was seen outside the building, he ignored several demands from officers and attempted to flee the scene on foot.

According to police K9 officer Axe was used and once approaching the suspect was shot. St. Clair officers returned fire striking the suspect. He was sent to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to St. Clair Shores Mayor Pro-Team Candice Rusie, K9 Axe was shot and pronounced dead by the veterinarian.

K9 Axe was 4 years old and started with the St. Clair Police Department back in 2016.

This incident is ongoing and being investigated, it will be handled by the Macomb County Sheriff's Department since St Clair Shores Police Department was involved in the incident. Stay with Fox 2 for updates.

