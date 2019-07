- Just a heads up, if you rotate you screen 180 degrees, the image still isn't going to make sense.

Cast your eyes upon the Topsy-Turvy bus. It makes as much sense as it doesn't. It'll make you laugh and cry. Understand it if you can, but don't hold out hope. Because the weirdness is just beginning.

The Topsy-Turvy bus is the product of Wren Bealieu-Hack, who is the director at the Hazon Detroit - a Jewish lab of sustainability that focuses on educating people is using the oddity to promote environmental awareness and conservation.

"As you can see, it's a bus on top of a bus," Hack said. "We call it a Topsy-Turvy bus."

And the Topsy-Turvy bus runs on solar power and vegetable oil.

"The bus brings that awareness," Hack said. "'Wow, I didn't know you could run a bus on used veggie oil that was taken from a restaurant in Detroit and put in your tank.' I didn't know."

And now you do, too. Like a clever headline, the upside down - or right side up - bus is meant to turn heads. And with that cranial rotation comes a broader message about preserving the environment. Hazon Detroit wants more people to think about recycling, gardening and water conservation as well.

"For us, it's a time to give a message - a message about how can we better care for our environment," said Hack.

The bus is taken all over the city and through its suburbs.

The idea was first inspired by the Ben and Jerry's ice cream - who said the world is upside down. To honor that sentiment, they built a bus to reflect and raise awareness about the world's randomness. From that message, it was meant to encourage people to make a difference.

"We believe as Hazon, that we have an obligation to care for the environment, to educate people about how they too can care," said Hack.