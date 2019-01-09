Student testifies that teacher offered grades for sex acts

A former student of an ex-Harper Woods High School teacher confronted him in court Wednesday.

The teen made disturbing allegations against 41-year-old Charles Penn, who was charged with accosting for immoral purposes and fired by the district.

She said that last June she asked Penn, an Economics teacher, how she could improve her grade.

She claims he answered that she could perform a sex act on him - once for a 'B' and twice for an 'A.' Another student allegedly heard the exchange.

At today's preliminary hearing, the victim says she couldn't believe what he was telling her.

"I thought he was joking," she said. "I didn't say anything about it. The only response that I had was is he serious."

Prosecutor: "Did he respond to you?"

"Yes," she said.

Prosecutor: "What did he say to you?"

"He told us he was serious," she said. "And we weren't (blank-able)."

The two girls left the room at that point and told another teacher. If found guilty, Penn is facing four years in prison.

