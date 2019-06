- A suspect was arrested and confessed to two robbing two elderly women in Waterford Township, as well as stealing one woman's car.

Waterford police say a suspect has been arrested in the robberies on June 3 and June 14, and is currently being held at the Oakland County Jail.

Around 1:17 p.m. on June 14, police say the suspect followed the 81-year-old woman out of Tenuta's Food Lane at 3515 Sashabaw Road and into the parking lot. He allegedly approached the woman and grabbed her purse out of her hands, causing her to fall to the ground. She sustained minor injuries.

Police say the suspect attempted to drive away in his own car, but it became stuck on a curb. Instead, he stole the woman's car, a 2018 white Dodge Journey, and fled south on Sashabaw Road.

Around 10:10 a.m. June 3, the same suspect is accused of stealing a 76-year-old woman's purse in the parking lot of the Waterford Senior Center at 3621 Pontiac Lake Road.