- Detroit police have released the name and photo of a suspect in the fatal beating of a Berkley man after a crash.

The suspect has been named as 23-year-old Lawrence James Davis. DPD needs assistance in locating and identifying Davis in connection with the fatal assault.

The crash happened early Monday morning in the 13500 block of Livernois when Tyler Wingate, 24, was involved with a crash with another vehicle, that Davis was allegedly in. Police haven't been able to say what caused the accident but say Tyler was driving a 2011 Buick Regal when he collided with a 2007 Chevy Impala.

Surveillance video from a nearby gas station showed the unidentified driver walk up to Tyler and punch him in the face. Several witnesses standing nearby watched Tyler drop to the ground.

Much of the video is too graphic to show, but, at one point, Tyler tried to get up but the punches and kicks continued.

A witness was able to pull the man off of Tyler, and the man even appeared to try to swing at that witness. Then everyone but Tyler walked away as they left him to die. The suspect then ran away with three other males.

If anyone recognizes Lawrence James Davis, or knows of his whereabouts, or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260.