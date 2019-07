- Hussein Foxworth was last seen being held on the ground accused of beating and trying to carjack a man in Wyandotte.

The 22-year-old from Van Buren Township is now charged with carjacking life in prison - and facing a judge Wednesday.



Judge: "What's your address sir?

"I don't remember," said Foxworth.

Judge: You don't know?"

But the 22-year-old from Van Buren Township appeared incredibly confused.

Judge: "You're what?"

"I'm so confused," he said.

Judge: "Where is it you live sir?"

"I don't remember," Foxworth said.

Wyandotte police the attempted carjacking happened Sunday afternoon at a Marathon gas station on Biddle Avenue - right across the street from the police station.

Foxworth came out of the gas station - and went after a man pumping gas at his pickup truck.

"I saw the carjacker jump into the guy's vehicle and he was pumping gas into a gas can in the back of his truck. He saw that so he ran over there to get him out, but the guy punched him in the face," said witness Nicholas Ray.

"The victim attempted to defend himself but was struck several more times by the defendant and was knocked to the ground," said a police detective in court.

Foxworth tried to take off in the man's truck, but the owner was not having it. A camera phone recorded the incident, he pulling him out and with another witness, was able to hold him down until police arrived.



Foxworth's longtime girlfriend Brianna Roberts was seen upset in the video on Wednesday mouthed the words "I love you" to Foxworth in court.

Roberts said two days before the carjacking Foxworth was sent to the emergency room for seizures.

FOX 2: "He seemed really confused."

"He did," she said. "That's because he had nine seizures in an hour. He told his nurse he didn't feel right."

Foxworth was given a $500,000 bond.

Wyandotte police testified in court that Foxworth also acted confused at the scene.

"Those questions were asked by me and he responded in pretty much the exact same way," said a Wyandotte detective.

His girlfriend claims he has never been violent before.



"He doesn't do drugs, he doesn't take Motrin for headaches," she said. "He has never been violent, he doesn't drink liquor, nothing."

FOX 2: "Then why do you think this happened on Sunday?"

"Because of his seizures," she said. "It's going to be proven that he was mentally unstable and that was not him that did that."

Right now Foxworth is due back in court July 25th. His attorney has requested a competency exam.