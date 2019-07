- A 13 year old was killed and a 10 year old is in critical condition Thursday while after crashing their go-cart into a car in St. Clair County.

According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, two kids, ages 13 and 10, were found unconscious and unresponsive at the intersection of Fargo and Beard roads.

Officials say they were both taken to the Port Huron McLaren Hospital where the 13 year old was pronounced dead. The 10 year old was taken to a Downriver hospital in critical condition.

The sheriff's office says the children were traveling southbound on Fargo when they disregarded a stop sign and were struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Beard. The driver was a woman from Kenockee Township.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Unit is still investigating.