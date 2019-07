- Anthony Phillips is accused of shooting and injuring two people inside a Detroit gas station - including a 13-year-old boy.

Charles Anthony Phillips of Southfield was charged Monday with 17 counts - which includes three counts of Assault with Intent to Murder.

Prosecutors say Friday night - Phillips, 31, walked into the BP gas station on Telegraph and Seven Mile on Detroit's west side and started shooting. A 23-year-old Lincoln Park man and 13-year-old Damarian Johnson of Redford were both hit by gunfire.

Johnson's family says the teen stopped in to buy a soda and his parents were waiting in the car.

"When people were running out of the gas station, they went in and saw him lying there," sad Geneva Brathwaite, aunt of the victim.

Phillips, taking off, but, after being told his picture had been plastered all over the news, he turned himself in Saturday morning. Philips has a history of breaking and entering and fleeing police.



Damarian Johnson and that 23-year-old were both critically injured.

"My nephews still in their fighting. and it's a hard fight," Geneva said.

"We just instantly dropped to our knees and started praying, asking God for strength," said Eric Singletary, the boy's football coach.

Johnson's family says the teen - who loves playing football and is set to start high school next year, has severe brain damage on his left side.

"We're just waiting for him to wake up and to breathe on his own," Geneva said. "To let us know he's ok."

| MORE COVERAGE:

13-year-old and 23-year-old in critical condition after shooting, possible suspect surrenders

Johnson's family asks everyone - to please continue to pray. Meanwhile - Phillips was given a $500,000 cash bond. He'll be back in court July 12.

"It's unreal. I just don't understand it," said Catherine Brathwaite, aunt of the teen victim. Ceasefire, stop it. It's pointless. It shows cowardice."