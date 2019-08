- The Michigan State fair is back this Labor Day weekend, and it's 25% bigger and better than ever. Fox 2 reporter Rob Wolchek got a first look outside the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.

The fair kicks off Thursday August 29, 2019 and runs until September 2, from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Get your tickets here or by heading to your local Kroger.