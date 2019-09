- A 3-year-old was sent to the hospital after being bitten by a pit-bull around 10 a.m. in the 20000 block of Patton Sunday morning.

Detroit Police say the child went into the neighbor’s backyard unsupervised and was bitten by the dog, which was chained up.

The child was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

As of right now, it is not known if charges will be filed.

