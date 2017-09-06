Toys R Us goes after Buds R Us marijuana dispensary

- He thinks the name of his shop is dope - but Toy R Us says, nope.

Buds R Us received a letter from a law firm that it is infringing on its intellectual property - the first step before a lawsuit would be filed.

"We have quite a few different hybrids, indicas, sativas," said Frankie, owner of Buds R Us. "Right here we got our Purple Kush, one of our 50 ounce specials."

Welcome to Buds R Us - a medical marijuana dispensary in Bel Air Plaza on Eight Mile in Detroit. This potreprenuer, who did not want his face shown on camera, may have a chronic case of copyright infringement on his hands.

"I thought it was a joke to tell you the truth, like really Toys R Us coming at us, we're just a small business out here," he said.

Frankie received a letter last week from Blank Rome, counselors at law saying he infringed on Toys R Us' intellectual property rights with the name of his dispensary and a logo complete with Geoffrey the Giraffe smoking a joint.

"We just thought it would be funny to have a giraffe with a joint smoking," Frankie said.

FOX 2: "Did someone come up with that when they were high?"

An employee said, "Well, you know ..."

FOX 2: "I'll take that as a yes."

"I think that with the tongue and cheek understanding of the logo, I don't think anybody is going to confuse the two companies," said Paul Tylenda, an attorney for Buds R Us.

Even so, Geoff may have to kick the habit. The owner of buds r us is considering a name change

"I don't think it's that big of a deal if we switch up our name and we got a couple ideas already in the works so I don't think it'll be a problem," Frankie said.