Trial for Macomb County murder suspect Andrew Fiacco possibly delayed

- The trial of a 21-year-old man charged with murdering an alleged friend could be delayed as attorneys request more time to compile evidence.

Andrew Fiacco of Ray Township, Mich., is accused of killing a 19-year-old Stephen McAfee in 2016, charged with first-degree murder, felony firearm, mutilation of a body and lying to police. Charged alongside him is his ex-girlfriend, 19-year-old Eevette MacDonald, who is facing accessory to a crime and mutilation of a body.

The court held a motion hearing on Monday and another on Tuesday as the defense attorney requested more time to prepare for the trial for more discovery.

McAfee had been missing for more than a year when his dismembered remains were found at two different locations in Macomb County -- behind Fiacco's house on Kunstman Road near 28 Mile in a shallow grave in a vacant lot at 34 Mile and Van Dyke.

According to detectives, McAfee and Fiacco were in that vacant lot -- defense attorneys said the two were best friends -- when Fiacco said McAfee attacked him.

It was originally reported that Fiacco shot McAfee once in the stomach and twice in the back, but during hearings a doctor with the medical examiner's office revealed that McAfee had been shot twice in the head - once in the front and once in the back.

Police said Fiacco then left the body there for more than a month. That's when MacDonald testified that her then-boyfriend Fiacco forced her to help dispose of the body, threatening her with a semi-automatic handgun. Authorities said they cut up the body with an axe, and buried parts in both the vacant lot and behind Fiacco's house. The Macomb County Sheriff's Office said MacDonald helped him by carrying the lower extremities back to Fiacco's house in a duffel bag.

The crime was uncovered after MacDonald told a friend about the murder. That friend went to the police, and brought MacDonald in for questioning. She told officials that Fiacco was responsible, and he was brought in for questioning.

After Fiacco confessed during interrogation, officials said both suspects physically walked them through the crime scenes pointing out where they buried the body.

Defense attorneys said both teens suffered from mental illnesses.