- The Rende family of 10 has been living inside an RV for four weeks after contamination was found on their property.

"This is my husband and my room," said Katrina Rende. "This is the bunkhouse is what they call it. Their feet touch together. That is where they sleep."

The RV is about 300 square feet of space somehow this family of 10, The Rendes are making it work.

FOX 2: "How are you guy not killing each other?"

"By the grace of God," quipped Katrina.

Parked in their driveway - the family is living out of the RV while they live a nightmare.

Six weeks ago a foul fuel smell came up from the basement of their house.

"It just wreaks," said Jon Rende. "It was within moments that the entire house was flooded with the fumes."

They bought their Troy home in 2008 - it was disclosed that a 55-gallon-drum was found buried on the property - they thought it was all cleaned up.

"We did do due diligence and called the state and the city and called the health department they all said it was cleaned up and it was good to go," Katrina said.

Eleven years later - the Rendes say some kind of petroleum product leaked into the drainage tiles, into the sump pump and filling the house. They now can't be in the house for longer than a few minutes.

"Typically after a half hour, 40 minutes, I start to feel like I'm getting a cold," Katrina said. "I get kind of achy (in my neck thyroid), but I'm outside for 20 minutes and it is gone."

Environmental experts have been digging in to find a source. Now crews will have to literally dig up the whole yard, even tearing up the basement. It could take months.

"It's devastating it's like you feel like you've been cheated," Jon said.

Air quality technicians were brought in by the state and sealed off the sump pump - but the Rendes aren't convinced.

"It has been on my mind as to is any of the (kids') health issues related to this," Katrina said.

And now, their insurance has fine print stating it won't cover costs associated chemical fume seepage.

"It would actually be easier to walk away," Katrina said.

There is a GoFundMe page that has been set up to help the family with cleanup costs. CLICK HERE.