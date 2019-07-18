< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Trump cancels appearance at NAACP national convention in Detroit

Posted Jul 18 2019 10:46PM EDT

Video Posted Jul 18 2019 10:45PM EDT

Updated Jul 18 2019 11:03PM EDT class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/trump-cancels-appearance-at-naacp-national-convention-in-detroit" data-title="Trump cancels appearance at NAACP national convention in Detroit" addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/trump-cancels-appearance-at-naacp-national-convention-in-detroit" addthis:title="Trump cancels appearance at NAACP national convention in Detroit"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-419031386.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-419031386");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_419031386_419030391_123872"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJBK"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_419031386_419030391_123872";this.videosJson='[{"id":"419030391","video":"585881","title":"Trump%20cancels%20planned%20appearance%20at%20NAACP%20national%20convention%20in%20Detroit","caption":"It%20is%20tradition%20for%20the%20NAACP%20to%20invite%20sitting%20presidents%20to%20the%20national%20convention%20-%20despite%20what%20party%20they%20belong%20to.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F18%2FTrump_cancels_planned_appearance_at_NAAC_0_7533767_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F18%2FTrump_cancels_planned_appearance_at_NAACP_nation_585881_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1658112349%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D9vEhScQ8tyvDbekuZDz6EnEWrp4","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Ftrump-cancels-appearance-at-naacp-national-convention-in-detroit"}},"createDate":"Jul 18 2019 10:45PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJBK"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_419031386_419030391_123872",video:"585881",poster:"https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Trump_cancels_planned_appearance_at_NAAC_0_7533767_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"It%2520is%2520tradition%2520for%2520the%2520NAACP%2520to%2520invite%2520sitting%2520presidents%2520to%2520the%2520national%2520convention%2520-%2520despite%2520what%2520party%2520they%2520belong%2520to.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/18/Trump_cancels_planned_appearance_at_NAACP_nation_585881_1800.mp4?Expires=1658112349&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=9vEhScQ8tyvDbekuZDz6EnEWrp4",eventLabel:"Trump%20cancels%20planned%20appearance%20at%20NAACP%20national%20convention%20in%20Detroit-419030391",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Ftrump-cancels-appearance-at-naacp-national-convention-in-detroit"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 10:46PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-419031386"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 10:45PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 11:03PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-419031386" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-419031386-0">3 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-419031386-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/wjbk_%20trump%20on%20naacp1_1563504366973.JPG_7533770_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-419031386-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/wjbk_%20trump%20on%20naacp1_1563504366973.JPG_7533770_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-419031386-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="wjbk_ trump on naacp1_1563504366973.JPG.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/wjbk_wendell%20anthony_1563504369127.JPG_7533771_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-419031386-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="wjbk_wendell anthony_1563504369127.JPG.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/A88DEDCBEBDD4E039F9FE34168B40170_1563504366840_7533769_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-419031386-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="A88DEDCBEBDD4E039F9FE34168B40170_1563504366840.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-419031386-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="4" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WJBK_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/wjbk_%20trump%20on%20naacp1_1563504366973.JPG_7533770_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="wjbk_ trump on naacp1_1563504366973.JPG.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/wjbk_wendell%20anthony_1563504369127.JPG_7533771_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="wjbk_wendell anthony_1563504369127.JPG.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/local-news/trump-cancels-appearance-at-naacp-national-convention-in-detroit";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"none"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-419031386" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DETROIT (FOX 2)</strong> - President Donald Trump will not be coming to Detroit for the NAACP National Convention.</p><p>It is tradition for the NAACP to invite sitting presidents to the national convention - despite what party they belong to. </p><p>FOX 2 learned Thursday that President Donald Trump will not be there. He says the agreed upon date for his appearance changed and that he didn't sign up for a question and answer format - just a speech. </p><p>"I very much wanted to go but we had a date the date got changed and unfortunately they wanted to do it in the form of a question and answer," Trump said.</p><p>Trump was on the list of speakers at this year's 110th Annual NAACP National Convention here in Detroit - but days before he says he will not attend.</p><p>"He blew an opportunity quite frankly but we will do our best to go on without him," quipped Rev. Wendell Anthony.</p><p>Pointed sarcasm from Anthony - the NAACP Detroit Branch President. Anthony says it's telling to him that Mister Trump did not want to open himself up to questions.</p><p>"There is a format every candidate has said that he or she would be glad to participate in," Anthony said. "It's beyond us as to why that would be of some discomfort for the President "</p><p>Wendell says his organization can make the rules when it comes to their own convention. </p><p>"We are American citizens," Anthony said. "We have a right to question our presidents and ask the leader of the free world what our future will be."</p><p>Thursday after President Trump fielded questions on the appearance - he told reporters that African-Americans have the best unemployment numbers in history.</p><p>"African Americans are doing the best they have ever done in the history of our country and it's something to be really proud of, really proud of," he said.</p><p>But, also this week the President was called racist by some political pundits for telling four female lawmakers of color - to quote "go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came from."</p><p>FOX 2: "What is your comment on him being called a racist (which isn't the) first time?" </p><p>"If it speaks like a duck, walks like a duck and talks like a duck - it must be a duck," Anthony said.</p><p>There won't be a shortage of politicians in Detroit next week - on the list of speakers at the convention Nancy Pelosi, Joe class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WJBK_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"66074" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/let-it-rip/trump-the-squad-and-the-send-her-back-chants" title="Trump, the 'Squad' and the 'send her back' chants" data-articleId="419047443" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Trump__the__Squad__and_the__send_her_bac_0_7534123_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Trump__the__Squad__and_the__send_her_bac_0_7534123_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Trump__the__Squad__and_the__send_her_bac_0_7534123_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Trump__the__Squad__and_the__send_her_bac_0_7534123_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Trump__the__Squad__and_the__send_her_bac_0_7534123_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President Donald Trump now says he disagreed with the chants in last night's rally in North Carolina where the crowd repeated the line 'send her back.'" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump, the 'Squad' and the 'send her back' chants</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 12:01AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 12:04AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>President Donald Trump now says he disagreed with the chants in last night's rally in North Carolina where the crowd repeated the line 'send her back.'</p><p>On the panel:</p><p>Rochelle Riley, Arts and Culture director in Detroit, former Detroit Free Press columnist</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/activist-detroit-police-used-facial-recognition-last-2-years-but-never-told-public" title="Activist: Detroit police used facial recognition last 2 years but never told public" data-articleId="419046560" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Activist__Detroit_police_used_facial_rec_0_7533922_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Activist__Detroit_police_used_facial_rec_0_7533922_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Activist__Detroit_police_used_facial_rec_0_7533922_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Activist__Detroit_police_used_facial_rec_0_7533922_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Activist__Detroit_police_used_facial_rec_0_7533922_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A 34-year-old man was shot at a gas station on Detroit's east side in November and police say facial identity technology helped them identify the shooter." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Activist: Detroit police used facial recognition last 2 years but never told public</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 11:58PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 34-year-old man was shot at a gas station on Detroit's east side in November and police say facial identity technology helped them identify the shooter.</p><p>They grabbed a clear picture of him from surveillance video and ran it through their facial recognition software and got a hit. Police say this is something that can help crack cases but the tech is not the end all, be all, in any investigation.</p><p>"Using that technology we cannot and will not arrest somebody solely on a facial recognition match," Detroit Police Chief James Craig said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/buyback-program-by-land-bank-lets-people-own-houses-they-were-living-in" title="Buyback program by Land Bank lets people own houses they were living in" data-articleId="419019513" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Buyback_program_by_Land_Bank_lets_people_0_7533706_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Buyback_program_by_Land_Bank_lets_people_0_7533706_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Buyback_program_by_Land_Bank_lets_people_0_7533706_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Buyback_program_by_Land_Bank_lets_people_0_7533706_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Buyback_program_by_Land_Bank_lets_people_0_7533706_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="But on Thursday Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan handed out the deeds to houses once owned by the Land Bank, now the property of the people who had been living there." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Buyback program by Land Bank lets people own houses they were living in</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 09:45PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 09:46PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>They could have ended up in foreclosure.</p><p>But on Thursday Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan handed out the deeds to houses once owned by the Land Bank, now the property of the people who had been living there.</p><p>"Who's getting a deed today?" he said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > More Local News Stories static-position" href="/news/let-it-rip/trump-the-squad-and-the-send-her-back-chants"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Trump__the__Squad__and_the__send_her_bac_0_7534123_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Trump__the__Squad__and_the__send_her_bac_0_20190719032009"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Trump, the 'Squad' and the 'send her back' chants</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/5-things-you-didnt-know-about-the-moon-landing"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/Takeoff%20and%20Aldrin%20Banner_1563409595399.jpg_7530723_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Left: Apollo 11 during takeoff. Right: Buzz Aldrin walks on the surface of the moon. (Photos courtesy of NASA)" title="Takeoff and Aldrin Banner_1563409595399.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>5 things you didn't know about the moon landing</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-and-world-news/common-hashtags-parents-use-on-kids-photos-can-put-them-at-risk-on-social-media-nonprofit-says"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/getty_socialmediafile_071619_1563323511919_7527487_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A person looking through social media applications on a smartphone is shown in a file photo. (Photo by Fabian Sommer/picture alliance via Getty Images)" title="getty_socialmediafile_071619-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Common hashtags parents use on kids' photos can put them at risk on social media, nonprofit says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/retired-supreme-court-justice-john-paul-stevens-dies-at-99"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/John%20Paul%20Stevens_1563323970026.jpg_7527488_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens testifies before the Senate Committee on Campaign Finance on Capitol Hill April 30, 2014 in Washington, DC. Featured Videos id="article_10155_65880_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/activist-detroit-police-used-facial-recognition-last-2-years-but-never-told-public" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/wjbk_facial%20recognition1_1563508642381.jpg_7534058_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/wjbk_facial%20recognition1_1563508642381.jpg_7534058_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/wjbk_facial%20recognition1_1563508642381.jpg_7534058_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/wjbk_facial%20recognition1_1563508642381.jpg_7534058_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/wjbk_facial%20recognition1_1563508642381.jpg_7534058_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Activist: Detroit police used facial recognition last 2 years but never told public</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/trump-cancels-appearance-at-naacp-national-convention-in-detroit" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/wjbk_%20trump%20on%20naacp1_1563504366973.JPG_7533770_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/wjbk_%20trump%20on%20naacp1_1563504366973.JPG_7533770_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/wjbk_%20trump%20on%20naacp1_1563504366973.JPG_7533770_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/wjbk_%20trump%20on%20naacp1_1563504366973.JPG_7533770_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/wjbk_%20trump%20on%20naacp1_1563504366973.JPG_7533770_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump cancels appearance at NAACP national convention in Detroit</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/buyback-program-by-land-bank-lets-people-own-houses-they-were-living-in" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Buyback_program_by_Land_Bank_lets_people_0_7533706_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Buyback_program_by_Land_Bank_lets_people_0_7533706_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Buyback_program_by_Land_Bank_lets_people_0_7533706_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Buyback_program_by_Land_Bank_lets_people_0_7533706_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Buyback_program_by_Land_Bank_lets_people_0_7533706_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Buyback program by Land Bank lets people own houses they were living in</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/loose-pet-alligator-caught-in-milford" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/gator%20on%20the%20loose_1563498771263.JPG_7533486_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/gator%20on%20the%20loose_1563498771263.JPG_7533486_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/gator%20on%20the%20loose_1563498771263.JPG_7533486_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/gator%20on%20the%20loose_1563498771263.JPG_7533486_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/gator%20on%20the%20loose_1563498771263.JPG_7533486_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x3a;&#x20;Tedi&#x20;Falvo" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Loose pet alligator caught in Milford</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/18-shih-tzus-rescued-from-dearborn-house-here-s-how-to-help" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/wjbk_shih%20tzus%20rescued2_1563497253093.jpg_7533481_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/wjbk_shih%20tzus%20rescued2_1563497253093.jpg_7533481_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/wjbk_shih%20tzus%20rescued2_1563497253093.jpg_7533481_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/wjbk_shih%20tzus%20rescued2_1563497253093.jpg_7533481_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/wjbk_shih%20tzus%20rescued2_1563497253093.jpg_7533481_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>18 