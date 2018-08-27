Two bodies found in trash bags at Clinton Township mobile home

- Police in Clinton Township are investigating after two bodies were found in trash bags at a mobile home community Sunday evening.

Clinton Township Police confirm the bodies of two young adults, a 19-year-old male and an 18-year-old female, were found on a property at Rudgate Clinton Mobile Home Village, which is near Groesbeck and 16 Mile Road.

"We seen [sic] police come around the corner last night, around 8:30. Numerous cars. They were out and then they blocked off the road and we were watching the news this morning ever since," Robert Rice, a neighbor, told FOX 2. He added he had little interaction with the family but that the father and daughter had only lived there about eight months, and that he often saw her boyfriend at the home, too.

Police originally said the father found one of the bodies in a shed after he smelled something foul, but later said the bodies were discovered by a different family member. Police were called to the home on Culver Drive around 8 p.m. Sunday.

We're told the 18-year-old woman who lived there was reported missing last week, and hadn't been seen since last Thursday morning. We're told her boyfriend had been missing, too, but police didn't have a formal missing persons report for him. Police haven't given the names of either yet.

Police have not given any other details yet, such as how the two may have died. The medical examiner is in the process of determining the manner of death. Meanwhile, the deaths are being investigated as homicides.

Clinton Township Police are expected to give more information throughout the day on Monday.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.