- More than 155 protests are planned Tuesday across the country against treatment and conditions at U.S. immigration detention centers at the Mexican border. Two of those protests are happening here in metro Detroit.

The organizations Move On, United We Stand, American Friends Service Committee and Families Belong Together are leading the Close the Camps protest movement.

Protests are expected to happen outside congressional district offices, with one happening outside Debbie Dingell's office on Michigan Avenue in Ypsilanti and one outside Brenda Lawrence's office on Lahser in Southfield. Both are scheduled for 12 p.m.

The protest groups want congress to close down the camps that are housing immigrants, and to refuse to authorize any additional funding to the family detention and deportation centers.

Safety and sanitary concerns have risen after hearing testimonials from children and adults who have been held at the camps.

For example, one of the concerning conditions we've heard about are people who are being held having to drink water from toilets. The Close the Camps group says kids are denied soap and toothbrushes, and some are separated from their families.

You can get more information on the Close the Camps movement online here.