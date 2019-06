- Two sergeants in the Detroit Police Department have been charged with beating and tasing a man in the parking lot, even as the man was holding his hands up and was not fighting them.

Sgt. Raytheon Martin, 40, and Sgt. Lacell Rue, 35, were both charged with the July 22, 2019, beating.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor, both sergeants were in the lobby of the Greektown Casino parking garage a little before 3 a.m. on July 22. Sgt. Martin and Sgt. Rue got into a verbal exchange with a 26-year-old Detroit man, the proseceutor says.

During that confrontation, prosecutor Kym Worthy said the man did not make any aggressive physical gesture. Despite that, Sgt. Martin hit the man in the back of the head and then punched him multiple times while the man was on the ground, Worthy said.

Worthy said Rue then tased the man twice, even though he was not aggressive and was holding his hands up.

Worth said the actions of the sergeants was all caught on video.

Both defendants were arraigned this morning in 36th District Court on Monday. Sgt. Martin was arraigned on the charge of assault with Intent to do great bodily harm. Sgt. Martin and Sgt. Rue were both charged with misconduct in office and assault and battery.