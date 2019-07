- Police are in hour 10 of an active shooter who has barricaded himself in his home in St. Claire Shores.

Officers responded to an alleged incident of gunfire around 10 p.m. on Thursday when a man fired into a crowd of people. The shooter allegedly fired at the group after becoming frustrated with people setting off fireworks.

The shooting happened on St. Margaret Street near 13 Mile and Masonic. Police said a 12-year-old was hit in the arm and an adult woman in her 60's was struck in her calf. Both are expected to be okay.

According to a family member, the man shot at them because they were using sparklers.

Neighbors were asked to stay inside their homes and go to their basements while police responded to the shooting.

"I mean, it's terrible, especially on the Fourth of July when people are trying to have a good time and now two people are shot. I mean, why?" said Kaleigh Jackson, a neighbor told FOX 2 last night. "Just terrible."

Police reportedly fired about 10 rounds of tear gas and have deployed two robots into the home.

At around 1:05 a.m., a tactical unit rammed the house, prompting the man to start shooting at officers. That's when officers moved news crews back and decided on a different tactic to get the man outside.

Still described as a 'fluid situation,' police are trying to figure out if the man took his own life or slipped out of the house.

