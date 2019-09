- The UAW has extended its contracts with both Ford and Fiat Chrysler indefinitely amid negotiations with General Motors.

Their four-year contracts were set to expire Sept. 14 at 11:59 p.m., which is when contracts at General Motors will still expire. Brian Rothenberg with the UAW says this extension is standard and either party now has up to three days to terminate the extension if they wish.

Tensions are high in contract talks this year because the automakers are making billions in profits and workers want a bigger slice.

Another element heightening the tensions this round of negotiation is the charges of corruption within the UAW that have surfaced, which is something that can easily chip away at trust with the men and women of the UAW.

The UAW picked General Motors to target during negotiations, and any deal with the company will set the pattern for Ford and Fiat Chrysler. It also means that if the union ever decides to go on strike, it will be against GM.

Picking GM as the target is no surprise because it's the most profitable of the three companies. It's also likely to be the most difficult.

GM has said its goal is to reach an agreement that builds a strong future for the company and its employees.

