- Several electric scooters are ending up at the bottom of the Detroit River, shown in a social media video on River Walk behind the Renaissance Center.

Detroit police are hoping that the suspects can be identified by the public, so they can be tracked down in connection to a string of assaults and more property damage.

The video has caught fire online - police have seen it and are not amused.

"It appears to be more than one suspect at this time," said Capt. Jevon Johnson. "We are trying to identify anyone and everyone involved. We want people to be cognizant that if you

participating - whether actually causing the crime itself and or videotaping or in any way participating, you are just as liable as the person who actually assaulted or destroyed the property."

Johnson said the incidents, recorded and posted with a music track, is disturbing.

"We need to be concentrating on more serious crimes," he said. "It is bad when you have people randomly attacking people. We need the citizens if you see something like this, call 911."

Police want anyone with information to contact the 3rd Precinct or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.