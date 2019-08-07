Waterspouts are often described as a cloud-filled wind rotating over water, kind of like a tornado.
Despite the body of water beneath it, most of the moisture inside the vortex doesn't come from the lake. Instead, the waterspout actually comes down from the clouds above it, contrary to its name. Instead, what fills the tube-like structure is condensation from the clouds descending with the wind.
There are two types of waterspouts: tornadic waterspouts and fair-weather waterspouts. The former is the result of typical weather patterns that cause tornadoes, which aren't very common. A fair-weather waterspout, a much more common sight is the result of clouds descending onto the water, most likely what is happening above.
Because they are not fast-moving and don't shift around like tornadoes do, they are rarely dangerous and typically associated with the formation of a storm-system, instead of a storm itself.
Posted Aug 07 2019 11:27PM EDT
Updated Aug 07 2019 11:29PM EDT
Six people were injured when a car crashed into another vehicle on Mark Twain and Lyndon in Detroit tonight.
A police car attempted to make a traffic stop and the car sped away southbound on Mark Twain, failed to yield, and hit another vehicle westbound on Lyndon.
No conditions of the injured were released by police, but all were hospitalized. The car with innocent bystanders had four people inside - a 44-year-old woman and three teens, a 16-year-old boy and girl and a 14-year-old boy.
Posted Aug 07 2019 10:42PM EDT
The homeowner heard loud banging on his front door and went to check it out. When he looked out he them trying to get in. Eventually the masked man got the door open -- and the two tried to rush inside.
The homeowner was standing right there and pushed them back out. The suspects took off running down the street.
"I look in my peephole and I noticed one of the guys in the black hoodie had the gun pointed at the door like he was going to shoot through the door," said Anthony Richmond, who said he was in fight or flight mode. "I guess he noticed his other friend backing away and noticed that this mission isn't going as we planned."
Posted Aug 07 2019 10:06PM EDT
Oakland County Board Chairman, Commissioner David T. Woodward has resigned, making him eligible to be named county executive
Woodward (D-Royal Oak) resigned from his position which represented the 19th county commission district, including the city of Berkley and the majority of the City of Royal Oak. Commissioner Marcia Gershenson (D-Bloomfield Township) will assume the role of Acting Board Chairperson.
Woodward's resignation from the board happened a day before the original special meeting to name Patterson's successor was scheduled. It has been moved to its regular meeting of Aug. 15.